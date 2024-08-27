Insider Selling: Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) Insider Sells 554 Shares of Stock

Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Free Report) insider Robert J. Keady sold 554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.60, for a total value of $61,272.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,305,522.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Willis Lease Finance Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ WLFC traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.30. 16,609 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,703. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Willis Lease Finance Co. has a 1-year low of $39.50 and a 1-year high of $114.41. The stock has a market cap of $712.61 million, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.85.

Get Willis Lease Finance alerts:

Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $6.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $151.12 million for the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 19.51%.

Willis Lease Finance Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Willis Lease Finance

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. Willis Lease Finance’s payout ratio is currently 11.52%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Willis Lease Finance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 7.7% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 22,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Willis Lease Finance by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance in the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Willis Lease Finance by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 104,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,204,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. 93.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut Willis Lease Finance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on WLFC

About Willis Lease Finance

(Get Free Report)

Willis Lease Finance Corporation operates as a lessor and servicer of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft equipment, as well as the purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment, and other related businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Lease Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Lease Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.