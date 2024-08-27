Insider Selling: Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) CTO Sells 10,776 Shares of Stock

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) CTO Sam Eaton sold 10,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $377,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 145,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,080,985. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Sam Eaton also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Yelp alerts:

On Monday, June 3rd, Sam Eaton sold 425 shares of Yelp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total value of $15,610.25.

Yelp Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE YELP traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $34.72. 533,546 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 734,811. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.59. Yelp Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.56 and a 12 month high of $48.99. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 1.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yelp

Yelp ( NYSE:YELP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The local business review company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.27. Yelp had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 10.01%. The company had revenue of $357.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Yelp Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Yelp by 4,634.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,231 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Yelp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Yelp by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 35,240 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Yelp by 629.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 312,510 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $14,794,000 after purchasing an additional 269,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Yelp by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,532 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

YELP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Yelp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Yelp from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Yelp from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Yelp from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Yelp from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on YELP

Yelp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Yelp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yelp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.