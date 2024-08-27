Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Shares Gap Up to $180.69

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $180.69, but opened at $186.15. Insulet shares last traded at $195.43, with a volume of 123,396 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PODD shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $234.00 target price on shares of Insulet in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Insulet from $211.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Insulet from $218.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Insulet in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.29.

The firm has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $195.42 and its 200 day moving average is $183.24.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $488.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.00 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 21.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Insulet Co. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Insulet news, SVP Mark N. Field sold 2,131 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.43, for a total value of $405,806.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,737,431.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Insulet news, SVP Mark N. Field sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.96, for a total transaction of $299,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,875 shares in the company, valued at $2,574,485. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark N. Field sold 2,131 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.43, for a total value of $405,806.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,737,431.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,631 shares of company stock valued at $2,039,316 over the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Insulet in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Insulet during the first quarter worth $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Insulet by 81.0% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 181 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Insulet in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

