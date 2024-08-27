Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Holdings Lowered by AlphaStar Capital Management LLC

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,645 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INTC. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,730 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of Intel by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,974 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 11,461 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 7,385 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Intel by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 5,185 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.16 per share, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,975 shares in the company, valued at $765,576. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Intel stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,943,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,677,391. The stock has a market cap of $85.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $18.84 and a 52 week high of $51.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.92.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.92 billion. Intel had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 1.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.08%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. New Street Research lowered shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.04.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

