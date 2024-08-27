International Paper (NYSE:IP) Position Boosted by AlphaStar Capital Management LLC

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 636 shares during the quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in International Paper by 0.3% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 76,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in International Paper by 27.7% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in International Paper by 0.5% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 60,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,376,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of International Paper by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 27,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Get International Paper alerts:

International Paper Trading Up 0.0 %

International Paper stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.67. 853,785 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,599,592. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.43 and a beta of 1.06. International Paper has a 12 month low of $31.76 and a 12 month high of $49.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.01.

International Paper Announces Dividend

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.14. International Paper had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. International Paper’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that International Paper will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. International Paper’s payout ratio is 377.55%.

Insider Activity at International Paper

In other International Paper news, Director Kathryn D. Sullivan sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total value of $27,066.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,957,864.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,600 shares of company stock valued at $161,100. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on IP shares. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Argus raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on International Paper from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on International Paper from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on International Paper from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Paper currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.21.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on International Paper

International Paper Profile

(Free Report)

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.