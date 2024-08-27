Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Sets New 52-Week High at $24.94

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.94 and last traded at $24.83, with a volume of 65081 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.58.

The stock has a market capitalization of $75.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.36 and a 200 day moving average of $22.21.

Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.22 billion. Research analysts predict that Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various financial products and services primarily in Italy. It operates through six segments Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate & Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

