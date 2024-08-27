Intrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ITJTY) Short Interest Down 93.1% in August

Intrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ITJTY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 93.1% from the July 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Intrum AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ITJTY remained flat at $4.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.02. Intrum AB has a 1-year low of $1.21 and a 1-year high of $7.14.

Intrum AB (publ) Company Profile

Intrum AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides credit management services in Europe and internationally. The company offers credit optimization services, including credit monitoring, credit decision, factoring, and credit information services; and debt collection comprising surveillance and purchase services.

