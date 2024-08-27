Intrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ITJTY) Short Interest Down 93.1% in August

Intrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ITJTY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 93.1% from the July 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Intrum AB (publ) Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ITJTY remained flat at $4.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.02. Intrum AB has a 1-year low of $1.21 and a 1-year high of $7.14.
Intrum AB (publ) Company Profile
