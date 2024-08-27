Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) CFO Sells $19,921.60 in Stock

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 32 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.55, for a total transaction of $19,921.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,135,346.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Sandeep Aujla also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Sandeep Aujla sold 1,061 shares of Intuit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $651.27, for a total transaction of $690,997.47.

Intuit Stock Up 1.5 %

Intuit stock traded up $9.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $626.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,477,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,338,120. The company has a market cap of $175.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.78, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $639.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $634.12. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $473.56 and a 52 week high of $676.62.

Intuit Increases Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.43% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 11.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 33.21%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intuit

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intuit in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Intuit in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Intuit in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 43 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on INTU. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $720.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $757.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $768.00 price target (up previously from $760.00) on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $760.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuit has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $716.35.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Further Reading

