Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 19.160-19.360 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 19.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.2 billion-$18.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.2 billion. Intuit also updated its FY25 guidance to $19.16-19.36 EPS.

Intuit Trading Down 6.8 %

INTU opened at $619.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Intuit has a one year low of $473.56 and a one year high of $676.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.18, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $639.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $634.44.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.14. Intuit had a net margin of 19.43% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Intuit will post 11.72 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 33.21%.

INTU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $585.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered Intuit from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $750.00 to $685.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a positive rating and set a $757.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $768.00 price target (up from $760.00) on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $703.27.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In related news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 465 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.58, for a total value of $281,129.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $525,380.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intuit news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.85, for a total transaction of $44,838,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,791,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,060,279,741.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 465 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.58, for a total value of $281,129.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 869 shares in the company, valued at $525,380.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 195,963 shares of company stock valued at $114,442,445 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Further Reading

