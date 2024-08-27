Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT) Shares Acquired by Hills Bank & Trust Co

Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 241,536 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,789 shares during the quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co owned 4.93% of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF worth $5,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $363,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 15.9% during the second quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 76,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 10,560 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 278.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,612 shares in the last quarter.

BSMT stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.20. 20,275 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,467. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.11. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.80 and a 1-year high of $23.59.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $0.057 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2029. BSMT was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

