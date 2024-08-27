Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 790,827 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 230% from the previous session’s volume of 239,759 shares.The stock last traded at $31.05 and had previously closed at $31.35.

Invesco China Technology ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $588.02 million, a P/E ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco China Technology ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $317,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $335,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco China Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $363,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Invesco China Technology ETF by 95.0% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 24,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 12,115 shares during the period.

Invesco China Technology ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

