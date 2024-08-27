Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) Shares Sold by Dearborn Partners LLC

Dearborn Partners LLC lowered its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF – Free Report) by 16.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,650 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PGF. Gould Asset Management LLC CA increased its position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 31,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 101,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 7.8% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank increased its position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 86,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 75,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.27. 93,759 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,526. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $13.03 and a 1 year high of $15.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.91.

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

