Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Purchased by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 292,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,499 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up about 4.7% of Harbour Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $139,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Edge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 210.3% in the 2nd quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC now owns 2,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,035,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Bensler LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 24,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,858,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,410,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,694,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $476.76. The company had a trading volume of 27,278,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,546,648. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $342.35 and a twelve month high of $503.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $474.89 and its 200-day moving average is $454.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a $0.7615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

