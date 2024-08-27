Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 800.0% in the first quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 72 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Invesco QQQ Stock Performance
NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $476.76. 27,278,434 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,546,648. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $474.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $454.07. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $342.35 and a 1 year high of $503.52.
Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend
About Invesco QQQ
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
