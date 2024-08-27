Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 89.0% from the July 31st total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $236,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $280,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 106.8% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 2,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:PSCI traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $127.98. 4,132 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,413. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 1.24. Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF has a one year low of $93.45 and a one year high of $136.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.81.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.1428 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Industrials Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Industrials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States industrial companies.

