Invivyd’s (IVVD) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Invivyd (NASDAQ:IVVD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Invivyd Price Performance

NASDAQ IVVD traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,685,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,179. Invivyd has a 12 month low of $0.84 and a 12 month high of $5.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.32. The company has a market cap of $116.03 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 0.66.

Get Invivyd alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Invivyd

In other Invivyd news, Director Terrance Mcguire sold 112,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total transaction of $186,552.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,688,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,782,211.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invivyd

Invivyd Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Invivyd by 198.6% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 37,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 25,201 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Invivyd by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 37,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 15,376 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invivyd in the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Invivyd by 4,434.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 82,164 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invivyd in the 2nd quarter worth $115,000. Institutional investors own 70.36% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Invivyd, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases in the United States. The company developed INVYMAB, a platform that combines viral surveillance and predictive modeling with advanced antibody engineering.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invivyd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invivyd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.