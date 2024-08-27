Invivyd’s (IVVD) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Invivyd (NASDAQ:IVVD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 price objective on the stock.
Invivyd Price Performance
NASDAQ IVVD traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,685,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,179. Invivyd has a 12 month low of $0.84 and a 12 month high of $5.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.32. The company has a market cap of $116.03 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 0.66.
Insider Buying and Selling at Invivyd
In other Invivyd news, Director Terrance Mcguire sold 112,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total transaction of $186,552.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,688,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,782,211.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invivyd
Invivyd Company Profile
Invivyd, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases in the United States. The company developed INVYMAB, a platform that combines viral surveillance and predictive modeling with advanced antibody engineering.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Invivyd
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Study: How Much Are Retirees Earning from Side Hustles in 2024?
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Brinker International Offers a Pullback Opportunity on EPS Miss
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Globant Is an Emerging AI Play That’s Expanding Its Footprint
Receive News & Ratings for Invivyd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invivyd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.