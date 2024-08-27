IP Group Plc (OTCMKTS:IPZYF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

IP Group Plc (OTCMKTS:IPZYF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 149,100 shares, a growth of 831.9% from the July 31st total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

IP Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:IPZYF remained flat at $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.53 and its 200-day moving average is $0.59. IP Group has a 12-month low of $0.51 and a 12-month high of $0.70.

About IP Group

IP Group Plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, mature, mid venture, late venture, incubation, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, materials, healthcare, information technology, communication services, utilities, life sciences, deeptech, cleantech, chemicals, science and innovation companies.

