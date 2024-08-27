IP Group Plc (OTCMKTS:IPZYF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

IP Group Plc (OTCMKTS:IPZYF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 149,100 shares, a growth of 831.9% from the July 31st total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
IP Group Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:IPZYF remained flat at $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.53 and its 200-day moving average is $0.59. IP Group has a 12-month low of $0.51 and a 12-month high of $0.70.
About IP Group
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than IP Group
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Study: How Much Are Retirees Earning from Side Hustles in 2024?
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Brinker International Offers a Pullback Opportunity on EPS Miss
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Globant Is an Emerging AI Play That’s Expanding Its Footprint
Receive News & Ratings for IP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.