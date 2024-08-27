IQ U.S. Large Cap R&D Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LRND) Short Interest Down 80.0% in August

IQ U.S. Large Cap R&D Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LRND – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 80.0% from the July 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

IQ U.S. Large Cap R&D Leaders ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LRND traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.40. 3 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 650. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.49. The stock has a market cap of $6.48 million, a P/E ratio of 29.66 and a beta of 1.07. IQ U.S. Large Cap R&D Leaders ETF has a 1-year low of $24.01 and a 1-year high of $34.05.

Get IQ U.S. Large Cap R&D Leaders ETF alerts:

IQ U.S. Large Cap R&D Leaders ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.0792 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%.

About IQ U.S. Large Cap R&D Leaders ETF

The IQ U.S. Large Cap R&D Leaders ETF (LRND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ U.S. Large Cap R&D Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of 100 large-cap US companies selected and weighted based on the most recently reported one year research and development (R&D) spending. LRND was launched on Feb 8, 2022 and is managed by IndexIQ.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IQ U.S. Large Cap R&D Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQ U.S. Large Cap R&D Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.