Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) Shares Gap Down to $8.13

Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.13, but opened at $7.92. Iris Energy shares last traded at $7.81, with a volume of 2,089,672 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Iris Energy from $11.00 to $9.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Iris Energy from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Iris Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Iris Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Iris Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Iris Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.58.

Iris Energy Stock Down 5.3 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Iris Energy

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.90.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Iris Energy by 3.2% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 51,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Iris Energy by 478.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 164,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 136,300 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iris Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,401,000. Scientech Research LLC boosted its holdings in Iris Energy by 174.2% during the second quarter. Scientech Research LLC now owns 48,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 30,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Iris Energy by 33.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,811,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,035,000 after buying an additional 958,494 shares during the period. 41.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Iris Energy

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

