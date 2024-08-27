iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 56,911 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 51% from the previous session’s volume of 37,732 shares.The stock last traded at $109.98 and had previously closed at $109.79.

iShares Agency Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $108.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Agency Bond ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 4,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 10,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 29,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.74% of the company’s stock.

About iShares Agency Bond ETF

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

