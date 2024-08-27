iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Stake Boosted by Sterling Manor Financial LLC

Sterling Manor Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 356,187 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,767 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF accounts for 15.6% of Sterling Manor Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Sterling Manor Financial LLC owned 0.08% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $20,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vima LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 104.1% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter.

DGRO stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,059,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,419,177. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $47.19 and a 52 week high of $61.78. The stock has a market cap of $29.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.61.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

