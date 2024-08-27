iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 2.7% of Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1,867.3% in the 4th quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. now owns 89,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,885,000 after buying an additional 85,223 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $451,000. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 12,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,038,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

IVV traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $564.08. 971,873 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,034,142. The firm has a market cap of $486.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $411.02 and a 12-month high of $568.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $550.63 and a 200 day moving average of $530.09.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

