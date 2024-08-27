iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Cypress Capital Group

Cypress Capital Group lessened its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,084 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 6.0% of Cypress Capital Group’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $49,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $6.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $565.23. The stock had a trading volume of 2,450,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,054,260. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $411.02 and a fifty-two week high of $568.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $550.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $529.65. The company has a market cap of $487.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

