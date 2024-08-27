iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Stock Position Raised by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 20.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 52,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,895 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $2,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $47.71. The stock had a trading volume of 3,171,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,244,695. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.61. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $34.35 and a 52 week high of $47.83.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

