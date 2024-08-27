iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG) Short Interest Up 382.8% in August

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 263,600 shares, a growth of 382.8% from the July 31st total of 54,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 325,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. United Community Bank purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000.

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF stock remained flat at $22.97 during trading hours on Tuesday. 285,103 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,191. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.31 and a fifty-two week high of $22.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.67.

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.0793 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This is a positive change from iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (IBTG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2026 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2026. The fund will terminate in December 2026. IBTG was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

