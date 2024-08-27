iShares iBonds Dec 2034 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTP) Short Interest Up 760.0% in August

iShares iBonds Dec 2034 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,400 shares, a growth of 760.0% from the July 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

iShares iBonds Dec 2034 Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2034 Term Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.30. The company had a trading volume of 15,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 650. iShares iBonds Dec 2034 Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.90 and a fifty-two week high of $26.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.67.

iShares iBonds Dec 2034 Term Treasury ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.0641 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%.

