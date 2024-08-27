iShares iBonds Dec 2054 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBGK) Short Interest Up 700.0% in August

iShares iBonds Dec 2054 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBGK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 700.0% from the July 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

iShares iBonds Dec 2054 Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IBGK traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.80. 1 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 784. iShares iBonds Dec 2054 Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $24.62 and a 12-month high of $27.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.87.

iShares iBonds Dec 2054 Term Treasury ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1354 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st.

