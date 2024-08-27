iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 110,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,183 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $9,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EMB. Vicus Capital increased its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 167.7% in the second quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 38,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after buying an additional 24,236 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 9,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 37,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,323,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 1,006,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,079,000 after acquiring an additional 223,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 16,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Stock Performance

EMB traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $92.21. 4,373,974 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,110,872. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.04. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $79.70 and a 12 month high of $92.56.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a $0.3909 dividend. This is an increase from iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $4.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

