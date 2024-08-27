iShares MSCI Belgium ETF (NYSEARCA:EWK) Stock Price Down 0%

iShares MSCI Belgium ETF (NYSEARCA:EWK – Get Free Report) were down 0% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $20.06 and last traded at $20.07. Approximately 1,370 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 14,549 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.08.

iShares MSCI Belgium ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.92. The stock has a market cap of $22.47 million, a PE ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.83.

Get iShares MSCI Belgium ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Belgium ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares MSCI Belgium ETF stock. Idaho Trust Bank acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Belgium ETF (NYSEARCA:EWK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000. Idaho Trust Bank owned about 0.96% of iShares MSCI Belgium ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

iShares MSCI Belgium ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Belgium Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Belgium Capped Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Belgian market, as measured by the MSCI Belgium Investable Market Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Belgium ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Belgium ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.