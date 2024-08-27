iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS) Short Interest Up 385.2% in August

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,200 shares, an increase of 385.2% from the July 31st total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 373,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

EWZS traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.02. 864,720 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 426,475. iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $11.21 and a 1 year high of $15.30. The company has a market capitalization of $134.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.18.

Get iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a $0.2137 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EWZS. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $760,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 110,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after buying an additional 5,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 332,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,829,000 after acquiring an additional 14,124 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free-float adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of equity securities in the bottom 14% by market capitalization of equity securities listed on stock exchanges in Brazil.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.