iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Stock Holdings Decreased by AMI Investment Management Inc.

AMI Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 899 shares during the quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EEM. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 87,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after purchasing an additional 5,997 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 21.6% during the second quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 183,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,805,000 after purchasing an additional 32,542 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 85,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,653,000 after purchasing an additional 4,767 shares in the last quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 245,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,456,000 after purchasing an additional 10,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 50,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

EEM traded up $0.72 on Friday, reaching $43.84. 27,848,692 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,024,350. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.83. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $36.38 and a 52-week high of $44.64.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

