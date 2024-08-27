iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Shares Sold by Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG

Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 812 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $904,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 360.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 168.8% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000.
iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Up 0.5 %
BATS INDA traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.08. 3,138,313 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 12-month low of $30.57 and a 12-month high of $38.21. The company has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.16 and a 200 day moving average of $53.45.
About iShares MSCI India ETF
The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
