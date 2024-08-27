iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Shares Sold by Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG

Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 812 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $904,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 360.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 168.8% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000.

Get iShares MSCI India ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

BATS INDA traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.08. 3,138,313 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 12-month low of $30.57 and a 12-month high of $38.21. The company has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.16 and a 200 day moving average of $53.45.

About iShares MSCI India ETF

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.