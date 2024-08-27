iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $41.15

Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $41.15 and last traded at $41.14, with a volume of 428399 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.00.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.20.

Get iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $122,460,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 2,614.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,979,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906,850 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter worth about $51,756,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 421.6% during the 4th quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 1,529,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,032 shares during the period. Finally, Adroit Compliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,240,000.

About iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.