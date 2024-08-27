iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 934,262 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 490,118 shares.The stock last traded at $132.18 and had previously closed at $132.71.
iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.4 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $19.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $125.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.03.
iShares Select Dividend ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.9304 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.
iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile
iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.
