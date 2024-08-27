iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 934,262 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 490,118 shares.The stock last traded at $132.18 and had previously closed at $132.71.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $19.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $125.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.03.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.9304 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

Institutional Trading of iShares Select Dividend ETF

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1,872.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 617,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,060,000 after purchasing an additional 586,170 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 400.3% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 315,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,126,000 after buying an additional 252,150 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 47.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 759,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,525,000 after acquiring an additional 243,579 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 72.7% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 213,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,556,000 after acquiring an additional 89,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 728.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,005,000 after purchasing an additional 64,288 shares during the period. 46.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

