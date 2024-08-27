iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Shares Sold by Eq LLC

Eq LLC cut its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Eq LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank grew its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 164.3% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $92,000.

OEF traded up $2.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $271.11. 186,274 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 291,396. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $265.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $252.40. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $193.00 and a 52-week high of $275.57. The company has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.04.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

