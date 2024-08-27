iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Shares Sold by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 5.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 65,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,946 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS GOVT traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.34. 3,944,153 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.64.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.0606 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This is a positive change from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

