Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J) Earns “Hold” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their hold rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 150 ($1.98) price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on J. Shore Capital reiterated a house stock rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.30) target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group Stock Performance

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc is challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world’s most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.