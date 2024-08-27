Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J) Given Hold Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their hold rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 150 ($1.98) price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on J. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.30) price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Shore Capital restated a house stock rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Monday, June 17th.

Jacobs Engineering Group Stock Performance

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc is challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world’s most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good.

