James S. Abernethy Sells 1,000 Shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK) Stock

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Free Report) Director James S. Abernethy sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total transaction of $29,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 80,086 shares in the company, valued at $2,334,506.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Price Performance

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $29.06. 30,863 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,920. The company has a market cap of $153.76 million, a P/E ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.81 and a twelve month high of $32.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.74.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.94 million for the quarter. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 13.85%.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina’s payout ratio is 25.94%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 22,012 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 26,824 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 37,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 3,993 shares during the last quarter. 43.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina

About Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small-to medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, money market, and retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; and credit and debit cards.

