Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF) Short Interest Update

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a growth of 343.8% from the July 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund Stock Performance

NYSE JOF traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.02. 112,143 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,924. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.72. Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund has a 12-month low of $6.64 and a 12-month high of $8.09.

Get Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its position in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,065,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,087,000 after buying an additional 36,012 shares during the period. 1607 Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,053,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,353,000 after buying an additional 186,259 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 56,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 1,867 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,500,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,162,000 after purchasing an additional 53,602 shares during the period.

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund Company Profile

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nomura Asset Management U.SA Inc It is managed by Nomura Asset Management Co, Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It invests in stocks traded on the Tokyo, Osaka and Nagoya Stock Exchanges, JASDAQ, Mothers, Hercules, Centrex, and other indices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.