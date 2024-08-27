Jay F. Pumroy Sells 2,995 Shares of Southern States Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSBK) Stock

Southern States Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSBK – Get Free Report) Director Jay F. Pumroy sold 2,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total transaction of $96,229.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 100,774 shares in the company, valued at $3,237,868.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Southern States Bancshares Stock Performance

Southern States Bancshares stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.72. 2,417 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,061. Southern States Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.70 and a 12-month high of $34.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $282.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.64.

Get Southern States Bancshares alerts:

Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.11. Southern States Bancshares had a net margin of 20.68% and a return on equity of 15.96%. The company had revenue of $42.38 million during the quarter.

Southern States Bancshares Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. Southern States Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.00%.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (up from $35.00) on shares of Southern States Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Southern States Bancshares

Institutional Trading of Southern States Bancshares

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern States Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Southern States Bancshares by 141.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Southern States Bancshares by 7.0% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Southern States Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Southern States Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

Southern States Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Southern States Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern States Bank that provides community banking services to businesses and individuals. The company provides various deposit products, such as savings, money market, and noninterest-bearing demand accounts; certificates of deposit; and time deposits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Southern States Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern States Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.