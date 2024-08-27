JB Capital LLC Sells 1,369 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

JB Capital LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,369 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Davis Capital Management boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Keener Financial Planning LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 335.8% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.32 on Friday, hitting $61.96. 9,246,617 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,996,739. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.81. The company has a market cap of $86.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $46.30 and a 12-month high of $62.86.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

