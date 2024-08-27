JB Capital LLC Sells 944 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

JB Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 28.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,420 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 944 shares during the quarter. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.9% in the second quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,140 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 17,224 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at about $425,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 10.6% in the second quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 26,625 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,767,000 after buying an additional 2,554 shares in the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ABT shares. Edward Jones lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.80.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $112.69. 4,511,637 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,979,149. The firm has a market cap of $196.04 billion, a PE ratio of 35.11, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.72. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $89.67 and a 52 week high of $121.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $106.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $10.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 13.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.54%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

