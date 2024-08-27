JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Gap Up to $25.80

Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.80, but opened at $26.80. JD.com shares last traded at $26.50, with a volume of 6,151,875 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of JD.com from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of JD.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on JD.com from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of JD.com from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.93.

JD.com Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $41.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The information services provider reported $9.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $8.57. The business had revenue of $291.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.01 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JD.com

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in JD.com by 124.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,210,546 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $179,423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441,605 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com in the fourth quarter worth about $9,384,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in JD.com by 9.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,456,263 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,887,000 after acquiring an additional 129,763 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion lifted its holdings in JD.com by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 965,063 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,874,000 after acquiring an additional 29,159 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in JD.com by 234.0% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 106,013 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,063,000 after purchasing an additional 74,269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

