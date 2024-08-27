Jet Protocol (JET) Price Reaches $0.0011 on Major Exchanges

Jet Protocol (JET) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. Jet Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.82 million and $14.04 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jet Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Jet Protocol has traded 10.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00009014 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,151.06 or 0.99970586 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00007843 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00007718 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000949 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00012016 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Jet Protocol Token Profile

Jet Protocol (CRYPTO:JET) is a token. Its launch date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00107012 USD and is down -0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

