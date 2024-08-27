JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Trading Up 3.2%

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) rose 3.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $27.52 and last traded at $27.46. Approximately 127,431 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 1,256,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FROG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of JFrog from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on JFrog from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on JFrog from $46.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of JFrog from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on JFrog from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.67.

JFrog Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -58.47 and a beta of 0.96.

In related news, CTO Yoav Landman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total transaction of $385,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 6,642,242 shares in the company, valued at $170,572,774.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other JFrog news, CTO Yoav Landman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total transaction of $385,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 6,642,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,572,774.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic Simon sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total transaction of $1,356,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,549,432 shares in the company, valued at $176,290,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 252,107 shares of company stock worth $8,754,487 in the last 90 days. 15.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of JFrog

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FROG. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in JFrog during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JFrog in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in JFrog during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JFrog by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JFrog in the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,000. 85.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About JFrog

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

