John P. Zimmer Sells 2,000 Shares of Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Stock

Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Free Report) CFO John P. Zimmer sold 2,000 shares of Core Molding Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.64, for a total value of $37,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,408,511.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Core Molding Technologies Trading Down 1.4 %
NYSEAMERICAN:CMT traded down $0.26 on Tuesday, hitting $18.26. 31,596 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,848. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Core Molding Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.64 and a 1 year high of $30.09. The stock has a market cap of $159.96 million, a PE ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.69.
Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $88.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.75 million. Core Molding Technologies had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 5.11%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Core Molding Technologies, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, StockNews.com raised Core Molding Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th.
Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a molder of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compound, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and structural web injection molding.
