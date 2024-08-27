John P. Zimmer Sells 2,000 Shares of Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Stock

Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Free Report) CFO John P. Zimmer sold 2,000 shares of Core Molding Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.64, for a total value of $37,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,408,511.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Core Molding Technologies Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSEAMERICAN:CMT traded down $0.26 on Tuesday, hitting $18.26. 31,596 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,848. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Core Molding Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.64 and a 1 year high of $30.09. The stock has a market cap of $159.96 million, a PE ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.69.

Get Core Molding Technologies alerts:

Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $88.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.75 million. Core Molding Technologies had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 5.11%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Core Molding Technologies, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Core Molding Technologies

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 434,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,229,000 after buying an additional 49,501 shares during the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Core Molding Technologies by 151.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 177,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 107,041 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Core Molding Technologies by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 176,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 28,376 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Core Molding Technologies by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 168,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,681,000 after purchasing an additional 14,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Core Molding Technologies by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 135,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares during the last quarter. 58.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Core Molding Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Core Molding Technologies

About Core Molding Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a molder of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compound, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and structural web injection molding.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Core Molding Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Molding Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.