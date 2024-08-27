JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Stake Lessened by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. lessened its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 16.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 432,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,831 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises about 0.7% of Harbour Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Harbour Investments Inc. owned 0.09% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF worth $21,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. First Pacific Financial boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,093.9% during the 1st quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter valued at $32,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPST traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.65. The company had a trading volume of 3,038,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,856,743. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.39. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.96 and a 1-year high of $50.67.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.