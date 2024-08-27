Jumbo Interactive Limited (ASX:JIN) Raises Dividend to $0.28 Per Share

Jumbo Interactive Limited (ASX:JIN – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, August 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.275 per share on Thursday, September 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 28th. This is a boost from Jumbo Interactive’s previous final dividend of $0.20.
Jumbo Interactive Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.
Jumbo Interactive Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Jumbo Interactive
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Brinker International Offers a Pullback Opportunity on EPS Miss
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Globant Is an Emerging AI Play That’s Expanding Its Footprint
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- 3 Small-Cap Stocks to Buy and Hold For 2025 and Beyond
Receive News & Ratings for Jumbo Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jumbo Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.