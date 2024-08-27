JUNO (JUNO) One Day Trading Volume Tops $43,577.52

JUNO (JUNO) traded down 7.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. JUNO has a market cap of $7.58 million and $43,577.52 worth of JUNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, JUNO has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar. One JUNO coin can currently be bought for $0.0954 or 0.00000161 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

JUNO Profile

JUNO launched on September 30th, 2021. JUNO’s total supply is 110,520,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,509,430 coins. The official message board for JUNO is medium.com/@junonetwork. JUNO’s official Twitter account is @junonetwork. JUNO’s official website is www.junonetwork.io.

JUNO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Juno originates & evolves from a community driven initiative, prompted by dozens of developers, validators & delegators in the Cosmos ecosystem. The shared vision is to preserve the neutrality, performance & reliability of the Cosmos Hub and offload smart contract deployment to a dedicated sister Hub.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUNO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JUNO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JUNO using one of the exchanges listed above.

